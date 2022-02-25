ICSI CS December result 2021: CS professional results DECLARED, Shruti Nagar tops; Executive scorecard soon

Follow us on Image Source : ICSI ICSI CS December result 2021: CS professional result out, Shruti Nagar tops

ICSI CS December result 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS December 2021 result for Professional courses on February 25. The executive programme (old and new syllabus) will be released today. The result of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive and Professional examination will be available on the CSI official website at icsi.edu.

Shruti Nagar topped the ICSI CS Professional exam while Hari Haran secured second and third rank is shared by Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah, Khushi Sanjay Mehta and Jay Jitendra Mehta.

According to the schedule, the ICSI CS Professional result is announced at 11 a.m. and the CS Executive December result 2021 will be announced at 2 p.m. for both the old and new curriculum. Candidates should note that no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

CS Executive result 2021: How to check

Visit the website icsi.edu

Click on the “CS result December 2021” link

Log-in using credentials

Result will be available, download

The result along with individual candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks is available for CS Professional Programme on the Institute’s website - www.icsi.edu.

CS Professional Toppers December 2021 (New Syllabus):

CS Professional Toppers December 2021 (Old Syllabus):

The mark sheet along with the final result will be uploaded to the website post the result announcement. The result cum mark sheets for CS Professional and Executive candidates will be sent to the registered addresses.

Candidates who fail to receive a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of declaration of the result are advised to contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with their particulars.

