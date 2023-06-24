Maharashtra govt reduces school bags weight for classes 1st to 8th, all subjects in one book

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The Maharashtra government combined all subjects book in one book.

Maharashtra School Textbook, Maharashtra Class 1st to 8th texbooks in one: The Maharashtra government has taken an initiative in view of the burden of school bags of students from classes 1 to 8 in the state. The government has combined the syllabus of classes 1 to 8 in a single book for each semester. The students will have to take only one book and one textbook to the school for each term. This initiative will reduce the weight of school bags from 6 to 7 kg to just 500 grams.

From academic 2023-24, the Maharashtra state board students of classes 1 to 8 will get four sets of Balbharati textbooks. These sets will include all subjects in the term-wise pattern. Hence, The students will have to take only one book to school for each term. Earlier, the students used to carry 7 books, and 7 notebooks to their schools every day. The government has taken this step considering the problems faced by the students due to the burden of books. The new academic session 2023 24 is starting from 30th June in Maharashtra.

'A different book for every semester

In a conversation with Balbharti's store administrator, Tushar Mahajan said that the whole responsibility was given to Balbharti. We had to deliver all these books before the 30th. Bal Bharti has merged all the subjects in one book of 1st to 8th standard. With this move, the burden of the student's bags will be reduced. The entire education field is divided into four semesters. There would be four books for each standard. The student will have to carry a book to school according to their semester.

Semester-wise books to be provided

Bal Bharti's store superintendent Mohammad Ashfaq said that the student's parents were worried about the excessive burden of the school bag for the children. To reduce this burden, the process of combining books for classes 1st to 8th is on. There will be four books in each standard and term-wise lessons of each subject will be combined into one book. The book will cover the subjects of Mathematics, environmental science, English, Marathi, and play, do, learn.