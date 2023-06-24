MAH CET 2023 registration for 3-year LLB CAP to start from June 26 at llb3cap23.mahacet.org, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MAH CET 2023 registration for 3 year LLB CAP will be starting soon

MAH CET 2023 registration for 3-year LLB CAP: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the tentative schedule for MAH LLB 3-year centralised admission process (CAP) integrated the course academic year 2023-2024. According to the schedule, the registration process for MAH LLB 3-year centralised admission process (CAP) will start on June 26 for Maharashtra state (MS) and Outside Maharashtra state (OMS) students on the official website, llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

Candidates will soon be able to select their college option form from the official website. According to the official notice, the College option form-filling schedule will be communicated to the registered candidates very soon.

The last date for application submission for MAH LLB CAP 2023 for MS and OMS is July 3, 2023. Those belonging to NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS and CIWGC categories can submit registrations latest by July, 11. The selection of the candidate based on Maharashtra CET LLB 3-year counselling and seat allotment process will be based on the merit list.

MH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Important Dates

Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates- June 26 to July 3 Candidate Registration for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC- June 26 to July 11 E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification team- June 26 to July 5 E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC candidates - June 26 to July 15

MH CET LLB Counselling 2023: List of documents required