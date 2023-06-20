JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Gandhinagar to host virtual open house tomorrow for qualified candidates

Follow us on Image Source : IIT GUWAHATI JEE Advanced 2023 open house date and time,

JEE Advanced 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is going to host a virtual open house tomorrow, June 20 at 17.30 for the candidates who have successfully qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced this year. According to a press release from IIT Gandhinagar, it will be an information session where prospective students and their families can speak with faculty, current students, and institute alumni.

This session will be attended by several dignitaries including the Director, Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Heads of Counseling, and Career Development Services.

The main focus of this session will be on the opportunities for undergraduate research, international internship, on-campus employment, future career development and entrepreneurship, student life on campus, and extra-curricular initiatives like art activities.

Apart from this, the institute is starting two new courses this year wherein around 80 more seats will be added to the undergraduate programs. BTech program in Artificial Intelligence (AI) which will be a 4-year undergraduate program that focuses on students' overall development and BTech-MTech dual degree in Mechanical Engineering is being added from the academic year 2023-24.

These courses will be taught by the experienced faculty members of the institute. The new AI program will cover a wide range of topics including machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. The dual degree course will provide the opportunity for students to earn Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering in five years. The institute is sure that the new programs will be well received by the students and will help them for making a successful career in the field of AI and Mechanical Engineering.