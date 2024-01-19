Jamia Millia Islamia to remain shut for half day on January 22 due to Ayodhya event

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jamia Millia Islamia University to remain shut for Ram Temple inauguration

Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi will remain shut for half-day, i.e. till 2:30 on January 22 in view of Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, informed a circular released by the university on Friday.

"The officiating Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in view of the Govt. of India...has approved that the University and its maintained Institutions/Centres/Office including Jamia schools shall remain closed for half day (till 2.30 pm) on 22nd January...," the circular stated.

States announce public holiday on January 22

Several states have declared a public holiday on January 22. So far these include Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttarakhand while Union Territories like Puducherry and Chandigarh have also declared an off. Some states including Kerala, Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura have announced a half-day for government offices on January 22.

'Kalash Pujan' held on January 17 ahead of inauguration

A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. According to Mishra, the idol is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. The idol was brought to the temple in a truck.

Seven-day rituals are being performed in the run-up to the January 22 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple.

The rituals will continue till January 21 and on the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha', minimum essential rituals will be conducted, according to Ram temple trust officials. There are 121 'acharyas' who are conducting the rituals.

