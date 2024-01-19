Special solar boat to sail in Saryu River as Ayodhya prepares for Ram Mandir ceremony | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Solar Boat in Ayodhya: Ayodhya is gearing up for the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Temple on January 22. The Uttar Pradesh government is turning the religious city into a model solar city as part of these preparations.

First Solar Boat in a River

A remarkable addition is the launch of a solar-powered electric boat in the Saryu River. It's the first time in India that a solar boat has been introduced in a river. This eco-friendly boat is a collaborative effort between the New Energy Development Authority (UPNEDA) of the UP government and a Pune-based boat manufacturing company. Following Ayodhya, the solar boat will also be launched in the Ganga River in Varanasi.

What Makes the Saryu's Solar Boat Special?

The solar boat stands out for several reasons. Unlike traditional boats running on fossil fuels causing pollution, this clean energy boat operates on 100 per cent solar power and can switch to electric power as well. It falls into the catamaran category with a fibreglass body which makes it lightweight yet capable of heavy-duty operations.

Key Features of Solar Boat

The boat accommodates 30 passengers and operates from Ayodhya's new ghat on the Saryu River.

Devotees can reach Ayodhya in approximately 45 minutes via this boat and explore historical temples and heritage sites along the Saryu banks.

With a full charge, the solar boat can run for 5 to 6 hours.

Solar Boat Specifications

The boat is equipped with 3.3-kilowatt rooftop solar panels generating 550 watts of energy.

It features a 12-volt twin motor running on a 46-kilowatt-hour battery.

The speed ranges from 6 knots to 9 knots.

Additionally, it has remote viewing capability, allowing inspection from anywhere.

