What could be coming with iOS 17.3 update? Here's a sneak peek into new features

Apple has rolled out the much-anticipated iOS 17.3 Release Candidate (RC) for public beta testers and developers. This follows the release of iOS 17.3 beta 3 just a week ago, bringing in new features and bug fixes. While these features are part of the iOS 17.3 Release Candidate, it's crucial to note that this isn't the final version. Apple hasn't given an official release date, but there's speculation it could be available to users as early as next week.

Notable Feature: Stolen Device Protection

One standout feature in iOS 17.3 is "Stolen Device Protection." This enhances security, ensuring sensitive information stays safe in case of device theft. Biometric authentication, like Face ID, is now required for accessing saved passwords, providing an added layer of security.

Enhanced Security Measures

Critical settings changes, such as the Apple ID password, now undergo a security delay, boosting overall device security. Importantly, no delay occurs when the iPhone is in familiar locations like home or work.

Activating Stolen Device Protection

For those concerned about iPhone security, Apple recommends enabling Stolen Device Protection. Users can find this option in Settings under Face ID and Passcode, where they can activate the feature and customise security settings.

Unity Bloom Wallpaper

To celebrate diversity and inclusion, Apple introduces a new wallpaper named "Unity Bloom" with iOS 17.3. Timed to coincide with Black History Month, this dynamic wallpaper features an outline of flowers that fill with colour when the display is active.

Collaborative Playlists Return to Apple Music

Music enthusiasts will be pleased to know that collaborative playlists are making a comeback in Apple Music with the iOS 17.3 update. Users can create and edit shared playlists, and beta 2 introduces the ability to react to songs with emojis.

