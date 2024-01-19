What's Apple's reaction to YouTube and Spotify opting out of Vision Pro?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's Vision Pro Headset

Apple's Vision Pro Update: YouTube shared on Thursday that it won't make a new app for Apple's Vision Pro headset. Also, the current iPad app won't run on the device – at least not now. YouTube suggests using a web browser to watch content on the Vision Pro.

"YouTube users will be able to use YouTube in Safari on the Vision Pro at launch," the company stated.

Spotify's Move

Spotify is also skipping a new app for the Vision Pro's operating system. Their iPad app won't work on the device either. However, you can still use Spotify through a web browser. This means Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube won't be on the Vision Pro when it launches on Feb. 2. Notably, Apple has promoted the device as a platform for video, games, and entertainment.

Apple's Stance

Apple stated that while YouTube hasn't ruled out supporting the Vision Pro in the future, it has "no further plans to share at this time."

However, the Vision Pro will have Apple's music and podcast apps, competing with Spotify. But without Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, it's missing some popular streaming apps at launch

Other Apps and Ordering

Some apps like Disney, Max, Peacock, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video will still be there. Apple claims over a million titles in the Vision Pro's App Store. Preorders for the Vision Pro begin today.

Reasons Behind Opting Out

YouTube and Spotify haven't said why they're skipping. Spotify's choice isn't because of their issues with Apple over App Store policies. Also, apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp might not work on the Vision Pro at launch, but this could change later.

