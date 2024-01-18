Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: is it the best vs best?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG & APPLE Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: After much anticipation, Samsung finally revealed its flagship S24 Ultra series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Korean smartphone giant introduced three smartphones featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for Galaxy. This particular chipset promises enhanced performance, denoted by the "For Galaxy" tag.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Highlights

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a striking 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Notably, it introduces the Vision Booster, elevating outdoor visibility with an impressive 2,600-nit peak brightness. The device stands out with a flatter display, and slimmer bezels, and marks the first Galaxy phone with a titanium frame, reducing its weight significantly.

The camera system is a standout feature, featuring a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. An exciting addition is the new 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom, offering optical zoom levels from 2x to 10x, thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor technology. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, each paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, starting at $1299 in the US.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

On the other side, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion technology. Powered by the A17 Pro chip, Apple claims unmatched performance, potentially reaching high-end PC levels. With a redesigned GPU, Apple envisions revolutionary capabilities, particularly in mobile gaming.

In the photography department, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 48-megapixel camera, enhancing low-light performance and minimizing lens flare. Users can switch between focal lengths (24mm, 28mm, 35mm) and achieve 5x optical zoom capabilities, extending up to 120mm. These models support 4K60 ProRes video recording and direct connectivity to external drives via the USB-C port.

Samsung vs. Apple: Software and Features

Samsung takes a noteworthy step with a promise of 7 years of security and OS updates for the S24 series. While Apple's support duration is not officially confirmed, it is known for long-term device support. Samsung introduces generative AI features powered by Google's Gemini Pro language model, including Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Transcript Assist, and more.

However, Apple may catch up, as reports suggest they are working on their generative AI-based offering, AppleGPT, potentially powered by their proprietary Ajax language model.

