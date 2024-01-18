Samsung brings Galaxy S24 lineup in India: Pricing and key things you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pricing: Samsung recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S24 series, during the Galaxy Unpacked Event in California, not just in India but globally. The series includes three models: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. What's noteworthy is that Samsung is integrating Artificial Intelligence features across these phones.

One major announcement by Samsung is the commitment to provide Android and security updates for a remarkable 7 years for all three smartphones in the series.

Key Features

One significant feature is real-time translation, available in both calls and chats. With Call Assist, users can now seamlessly translate conversations into 30 languages, expanding on the 13 languages supported in the previous Galaxy S23 series. Another noteworthy addition is the transcription feature during voice recordings, enabling users to read what they say during the recording. The introduction of Note Assist aims to enhance the readability of challenging handwriting.

Pricing and Variants of Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Here's the pricing breakdown for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series:

Samsung Galaxy S24

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: $799 (approx. Rs 65,500)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: $849 (approx. Rs 70,600)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: $999 (approx. Rs 81,000)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: $1,119 (approx. Rs 93,100)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: $1,299 (approx. Rs 98,300)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: $1,419 (approx. Rs 1,18,000)

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: $1,659 (approx. Rs 1,38,000)

ALSO READ | Samsung unveils new Galaxy S24 series, Smart Ring, Galaxy AI and more | Highlights

ALSO READ | Apple updates App Store guidelines after US court decision: What it means?