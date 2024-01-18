Zuckerberg unveils new features for WhatsApp channels: Voice messages, polls, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mark Zuckerberg brings new updates to WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp Channel New Features: Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta, introduced a range of new features for WhatsApp Channels. These updates include polls, voice updates, the ability to share status, and the addition of multiple admins.

Voice Updates and Polls

Among the notable additions is the introduction of voice updates, a popular feature that allows users to share updates via voice messages. With seven billion voice messages sent daily on WhatsApp, this feature is now extended to Channels. Additionally, Channels can now engage users with polls which provides an interactive way for people to share their opinions.

Enhanced Admin Capabilities

The update also brings increased functionality to the administration of Channels. Now, up to 16 admins can manage a channel, facilitating better coordination and ensuring users stay informed with the latest updates.

Diverse Range of Channels

WhatsApp Channels already boast a diverse array of content, with thousands of channels available for users to follow. From sports teams like Mumbai Indians to entertainment personalities like Ram Charan and Katrina Kaif, and even informative channels like Master Your Money or National Geographic, there's a wide range of content catering to various interests.

Private Updates in the Main App

WhatsApp Channels serve as a private avenue for users to receive important updates from individuals and organisations. These updates are separate from private chats, providing a streamlined way for users to stay connected with the latest information right within the main WhatsApp app.

ALSO READ | Peregrine lander to crash on Earth tonight after lunar mission hiccup | Details

ALSO READ | Flight troubles in Winter: Why flights face delays despite advanced technology? EXPLAINED