Flight troubles in Winter: Why flights face delays despite advanced technology? EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Every winter, reports of flight cancellations or delays across North India become common. Even at modern airports like Delhi, flights face delays exceeding 12 hours due to dense fog, leaving passengers frustrated. Despite the installation of advanced anti-fog CAT-III B category Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at major airports like Delhi, flight cancellations and delays persist. This raises concerns about the effectiveness of existing technology.

What is ILS (Instrument Landing System)?

The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a ground-based radio navigation system aiding pilots during landings in dense fog. It consists of two components – localiser and glide slope which provides information on both horizontal and vertical axes. This helps pilots land accurately even in low-visibility conditions.

Function of ILS

ILS guides pilots to the right position on the runway without visual confirmation. It issues warnings if the aircraft deviates from the centerline or is too high or low during landing.

Modern Aircraft Technologies

Advanced aircraft are equipped with avionics, autopilot systems, and radar altimeters, enhancing precision during foggy landings. These technologies minimise reliance on external visibility.

Pilot Experience Matters

Despite technological advancements, a pilot's experience remains crucial for safe landings in low visibility. Pilots navigate complex information provided by cockpit instruments during foggy conditions.

Challenges in Flight Operations

Major airports use ILS in different categories based on visibility:

CAT-II for visibility between 275 to 550 meters. CAT-III for visibility less than 275 meters. CAT-III B for visibility less than 50 meters, requires costly training and certification for pilots. CAT-III C for zero visibility, is currently used in select international airports.

Delhi Airport's Runway Challenge

Delhi Airport has four runways, but only two are CAT-III B ILS standard, with the other two downgraded to CAT-I. Flight operations are challenging unless visibility exceeds 125 meters.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S24 Series pre-booking starts in India: Check pricing and key things you need to know

ALSO READ | Astrobotic's Peregrine Lander: Returning to Earth tonight after lunar mission hiccup | DETAILS