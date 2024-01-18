Astrobotic's Peregrine Lander: Returning to Earth tonight after lunar mission hiccup | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ASTROBOTIC Representational Image (PEREGRINE LANDER)

Astrobotic's Peregrine lander, which faced challenges reaching the Moon, is set for a controlled descent to Earth over the South Pacific Ocean on Friday. The company has carefully planned the spacecraft's return to ensure a safe landing.

Failed Lunar Mission

Originally intended to deliver about 20 payloads, including a copy of Wikipedia, a Bitcoin, and personal mementoes, the Peregrine lander encountered propulsion issues affecting its journey to the lunar surface. Space memorial firms Elysium Space and Celestis included cremated remains and DNA samples, including those of Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek.

Controlled Descent

Astrobotic's mission team, working closely with NASA, devised a controlled descent strategy over the South Pacific Ocean to avoid any potential hazards to populated areas. The propulsion anomaly prompted an innovative solution involving a series of concise engine burns. This involved a careful test burn of all five main engines and 23 additional small engine burns to ensure precision and safety.

Safety Measures and Communication

Throughout the manoeuvre, Astrobotic maintained open communication with NASA and relevant authorities to minimise the risk of debris reaching land, prioritising the safety of people and property. The team adjusted the spacecraft's attitude to steer Peregrine towards the targeted oceanic region, utilising the force generated by the leaking fuel.

Mission Journey and Re-entry

As of the latest updates, Peregrine has been operational in space for 9 days and 16 hours, covering approximately 2,23,700 km from Earth. The anticipated re-entry is scheduled for around 2:30 am IST on Friday.

