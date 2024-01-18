Google CEO Sundar Pichai prepares staff for further job cuts this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has informed employees to expect additional job cuts this year. Over the past week, Google has already laid off more than a thousand employees across various departments, and it seems more cuts are on the way, according to an internal memo reported by The Verge.

Message from Sundar Pichai

Pichai stated in the memo that despite having ambitious goals and plans for significant investments this year, tough choices and job cuts are necessary to create the capacity for these initiatives. He acknowledged that the recent role eliminations are not on the same scale as last year's reductions and won't impact every team. However, he expressed an understanding of the difficulty employees may face seeing colleagues and teams being affected.

The Alphabet's CEO clarified that this year's layoffs aim at "removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas." While many changes have already been announced, Pichai was transparent that some teams will continue to make resource allocation decisions throughout the year, and specific roles may be impacted.

YouTube Laying off 100 Employees

According to Tubefilter, YouTube, which is owned by Google, is also laying off at least 100 employees from its creator management and operations teams. The layoffs were announced internally by YouTube Chief Business Officer Mary Ellen Coe. The report states that YouTube plans to consolidate its content creator management teams under dedicated central leadership in each country.

Additional Job Cuts in Advertising Sales

Following the recent layoffs, Google is reportedly cutting "a few hundred" more jobs in its advertising sales team. Philipp Schindler, Google's chief business officer, mentioned in a memo that these job cuts resulted from changes in how Google's sales team operates. The restructuring, confirmed by a Google spokesperson, involves eliminating "a few hundred roles globally."

Recent History of Layoffs

Last January, Google reduced its workforce by 12,000 people, approximately 6 per cent of its full-time employees.

