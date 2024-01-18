It's Official! Samsung confirms Galaxy Ring: Here's a sneak peek into the health and wellness device

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung teases Galaxy Ring at Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy Ring Unveiled: After months of rumours, Samsung has now officially acknowledged the existence of the Galaxy Ring. The revelation happened at the Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung described the smart ring as a "powerful and accessible" health and wellness device.

What We Know So Far?

During the event, Samsung disclosed the name and design of the upcoming wearable, leaving room for speculation about its features. It's anticipated that much like other smart rings, the Galaxy Ring will likely include fitness tracking capabilities such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level measurement, sleep tracking, and a step counter.

Enhancements to the Samsung Health App

Dr Matthew Wiggins, a clinical research scientist at Samsung Research, shared insights into upcoming features for the Samsung Health app. These include the ability to monitor potential sleep apnea symptoms using sleep tracking algorithms, maintaining heart rate alerts during sleep, and Galaxy AI-powered changes to blood oxygen levels.

A notable feature teased by Dr Wiggins is the 'My Vitality Score,' resembling Fitbit functionality. This feature tracks users' physical readiness and mental preparedness based on heart rate data, activity, and sleep patterns. An upcoming app update will also remind users of medications and provide warnings about potential interactions with foods or other medications.

Details on Release

The company mentioned that the Galaxy Ring is "coming soon" but didn't unveil specifics about pricing or the launch date. Comparisons with popular smart rings like the Oura Ring 3 suggest a potential cost of around $300 for the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series pre-booking starts in India

Samsung has opened pre-bookings for their latest Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones in India. All of the phones are powered by industry-first artificial intelligence (AI) features. The sale of these new devices will begin on January 31st. Click here to see all available variants and their prices in India.

