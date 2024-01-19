Mark Zuckerberg aims to create super-intelligent AI (AGI): What's the big idea?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Representational Image)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to make something called "Artificial General Intelligence" (AGI). It's a smart kind of AI that can be even smarter than humans in many things. What's different is that he wants to share it with everyone and make it open source.

What is Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)?

AGI is like a really smart AI. It can figure out new things, just like humans can. But, no company has made it yet. People worry about AGI being too powerful and causing problems. OpenAI, which competes with Meta, says AGI could be great for helping people but also has risks like accidents and causing issues in society.

Why AGI is Important?

Zuckerberg thinks that to make the best AI chatbots and helpers, we need AGI. He said this in a video on Instagram. According to him, the next-gen services need this kind of smart AI. His big plan is to make AGI, share it with everyone responsibly, and let everyone benefit from it.

Mark Zuckerberg's Idea

Meta is doing some big things with AI. They're bringing their AI teams closer together and building new stuff to hold lots of powerful GPUs. These GPUs help computers do smart things. They're planning to have around 3,50,000 of these by the end of the year.

What Other Companies Are Doing?

Other big companies like OpenAI, Google, and Meta (the company behind Facebook) are already spending a lot on smart AI. They're improving the language models behind chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Meta AI. Google even made a new model called Gemini. Meta introduced Llama 2, which works in things like the Meta AI chatbot and smart glasses.

