Haryana school holiday: Government, private institutions to remain shut today | Here's the reason why

Haryana school holidays: Haryana Government on Tuesday (August 15) announced that all the government and private schools in the state will remain closed today (August 16) on account of celebrations of Independence Day. The holiday has been given to all schools both private and government on account of the Independence Day celebrations held yesterday.

The Haryana education department issued orders in this regard to all the district education officers and all the district elementary education officers in the state.

“On the subject cited above, on account of celebrations of Independence Day on 15.08.2023, all the Government and Private Schools of the State shall remain closed on 16.08.2023,” the notification said.“You are requested to ensure strict compliance with the orders,” it added.

India celebrated the completion of 76 years of Independence with ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ this year on Tuesday. This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’.

