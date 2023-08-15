50 school teachers attend Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort as 'special guests'; say they feel proud

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fifty school teachers attend Independence Day Celebration

Independence Day 2023: On August 15, fifty school teachers were invited as 'special guest' for Independence Day celebration at Red Fort. According to the education ministry, these teachers hail from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas from across the country who were selected for their outstanding dedication and commitment to the field of education.

While speaking to a news agency PTI about their experience, Renny George, a teacher from Bengaluru, said, ''The patriotic fervour at the venue filled me with pride. I have always watched Independence Day event on TV and was very excited to attend it in person,".

On the other side, a teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chhattisgarh named AA Siddiqui said that if he had not received this invitation, he would not have been able to attend the ceremony in person. I am pleased that my work has been recognised and I got this special opportunity.

Rekha Mittapalli, a national award-winning teacher from a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Hyderabad said that she felt proud to have attended the Independence Day program. "I was thrilled to meet ministers and other figures who had come to the Independence Day celebration. I was pleased to speak with other educators who share my enthusiasm for the field, she told PTI.

In a post on the microblogging site X, the Ministry of Education said that every step we take to mould young minds is a buidling block for a brightter tomorrow. The presence of special invitees for this year's Independence Day ceremony, at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, fills our hearts with inspiration and pride. "These National Awardee teachers are among many who have dedicated their lives to shaping our country's future," the statement reads.