Empowerment of women gained momentum in 10 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Today, February 1, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the last decade has witnessed a remarkable surge in women's entrepreneurial pursuits and an improved quality of life. She highlighted a noteworthy 28 per cent increase in female enrolment in higher education, with girls and women constituting an impressive 43% of enrolment in STEM courses, marking one of the highest rates globally. She also revealed that 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been disbursed to women entrepreneurs, reflecting a concerted effort to provide financial support and promote economic independence.

"Female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in 10 years. In STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) courses, girls and women constitute 43 per cent of enrolment - one of the highest in the world," the minister said.

''The empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them has gained momentum in these ten years'', the minister said, adding that all these measures are getting reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce.

''Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of one-third seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, and giving over 70 per cent houses under the PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owners have enhanced their dignity,'' she added.

(With PTI inputs)