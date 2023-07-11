Delhi University releases PG academic calendar 2023-24, classes from September 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University PG academic calendar 2023-24 released

DU PG Academic Calendar 2023-24: The University of Delhi has released the academic calendar for postgraduate programmes for 2023-24 academic session. The university will commence the classes for DU PG semester I and III on September 1, 2023. Aspirants willing to take admission in the Delhi University postgraduate programmes can check the academic calendar on the official website, du.ac.in.

DU PG Semester I and III

According to the DU PG academic calendar, the classes will be dispersed on December 22. The preparatory leave and conduct of the practical exams are scheduled between December 22 and December 29, 2023. The theory examinations for semester 1 and semester 3 will be conducted from December 30, onwards.

DU PG Semester II and IV

The classes for semester II and IV will commence from January 15 and the mid-semester break will be provided between March 24 and March 31, 2024. The classes will be dispersed on May 12 and students will get preparatory leave from May 12 to May 19, 2024. The practical examinations will also be conducted during the same period. The theory examination for semester 2 and semester 4 will be conducted from May 20, onwards. The summer vacation will be provided to students between June 2 and July 21, 2024.

