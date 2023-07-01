DU SOL Admission 2023: Registration begins for PG courses; Apply at sol.du.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU SOL PG Admission 2023 begins today

DU SOL Admission 2023: The School of Open Learning at University of Delhi (DU SOL) has started the registrations for postgraduate (PG) Admissions 2023 today, July 1. Candidates who wish to take admission in postgraduate courses offered by the DU School of Open Learning can register online through the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

The last date of registration for PG courses is August 14, whereas the last date for registration in MBA programme is August 15, 2023. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2023) score is not required for admission to postgraduate programmes offered by DU SOL.

Through DU SOL PG admission, the university offers six postgraduate programmes an MBA, an MA in Hindi, an MA in History, an MA in Political Science, an MA in Sanskrit, and an MCom. Candidates should select the course/ options carefully while filling in the online registration form as no modification is allowed after submission of the form.

DU SOL PG Admission 2023 Dates

Date of commencement of online registration - July 1, 2023

Last date to register for SOL PG admission 2023 - August 14 for PG courses & August 15 for MBA courses

Last date of Payment - August 31, 2023

ALSO READ | Indian Universities are being globally recognised today: PM Modi at DU event | Top takeaways

DU SOL PG Admission 2023 Eligibility

The minimum eligibility for admission to various PG courses is; candidates should have a bachelor's degree or its equivalent. For programme specific eligibility, candidates should go through the information brochure available on the official website.

DU SOL PG Admission 2023 Registration Fee

UR, OBC-NCL & EWS: Rs 250

SC, ST & PwBD: Rs 100

ALSO READ | Delhi University has lived every movement in 100 years: PM Modi | HIGHLIGHTS

DU SOL PG Admission 2023: Documents Required

Duly filled Online Admission Form.

One recent passport-size photograph.

Self-attested Photocopy of Class 10th Passing Certificate.

Self-attested Photocopy of Class 12th Passing Certificate.

Self-attested Photocopies of UG - I, II & III Year Mark-sheet/ Semester I to VI.

Self-attested photocopy of the UG-Degree Certificate

Migration Certificate of the concerned University

Self-attested photocopy of Reserve Category Certificates

Income Certificate, if applicable

Other Certificates, if required

DU SOL PG Admission 2023 Information Brochure