PM Modi reaches Delhi University's Centenary Celebrations | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University today, June 30. He traveled in Delhi Metro to reach Delhi University and interacted with his fellow passengers while on his way to the Delhi University centenary celebrations. He also shared photos of his journey on his Twitter handle, expressing his happiness to have young people as his fellow passengers. The program is being held at the Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Complex. Along with Prime Minister, Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan is also participating as 'Guest of Honour' in this event.

In a tweet, on Thursday, PM Modi wrote, "Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier center of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone."

During this event, the Prime Minister will lay the cornerstone for the Delhi University Computer Centre, the Faculty of Technology building, and the academic building that will be constructed on the university's North Campus. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. With over 6 lakh students, 86 departments, 90 colleges, and significant growth over the past century, the university has made a significant contribution to the development of the country.