Indian Universities are being globally recognised today: PM Modi at DU event | Top takeaways

Delhi University Cetenary Celebration 2023: On completing 100 years, Delhi University has conducted a valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited as Cheif Guest at the closing ceremony. He laid the foundation of three blocks at Delhi University - Computer Centre, Faculty of Technology and acadmeic block which will built in the north campus of the university.
Here are the top 11 takeaways from PM Modi's speech:
- PM said in his address that the one who has knowledge is strong.
- Delhi University has completed its 100 years at a time when the nation celebrates Amrit Mahotsav for completing 75 years of independence. Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement. This university has lived every movement and has brought life to every movement.
- There was a time when Delhi University had just 3 colleges, now it has more than 90 colleges. There was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top 5 economies in the world. Today the number of girls studying in DU is more than that of boys
- Today, Indian values such as democracy, equality and mutual respect have become a parameter of humanity for the world.
- Due to futuristic policies in education sector, Indian universities getting global recognition.
- Foreign companies are planning to invest in big companies like Microsoft, Goolge etc which is a sign of development in the country.
- Indian teachers have found a distinguished identity in the world. I have met several global leaders, who have shared anecdotes about their Indian teachers with me. This soft power of India can become the success story of the youth.
- PM Modi cites rise in the number of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS in recent years, describes them as building blocks of new India
- The third decade of the 20th century gave a new speed to the freedom movement and the third decade of this 21st century will give a new speed to the development journey of the country. There has been a rapid increase in the number of IIT, IIM, NIT, and AIIMS colleges in the last few years. These institutes are becoming the building blocks of New India.
- Now, the number of start-ups are increasing in India. Prior to 2014-2015, it was only 100.
- AI and VR is not science fiction, it is a part of our life, From Driving to Surgery, everything is possible through Artificial Intelligence. Now, robotics is a new normal. Students have to learn about it.