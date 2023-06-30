Friday, June 30, 2023
     
Indian Universities are being globally recognised today: PM Modi at DU event | Top takeaways

Check top 11 takeaways from the prime minister's speech at Delhi University Centenary Programme.

New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2023 14:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Delhi University Cetenary Celebration 2023: On completing 100 years, Delhi University has conducted a valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited as Cheif Guest at the closing ceremony. He laid the foundation of three blocks at Delhi University - Computer Centre, Faculty of Technology and acadmeic block which will built in the north campus of the university. 

Here are the top 11 takeaways from PM Modi's speech:

  1. PM said in his address that the one who has knowledge is strong.
  2. Delhi University has completed its 100 years at a time when the nation celebrates Amrit Mahotsav for completing 75 years of independence. Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement.  This university has lived every movement and has brought life to every movement. 
  3. There was a time when Delhi University had just 3 colleges, now it has more than 90 colleges. There was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top 5 economies in the world. Today the number of girls studying in DU is more than that of boys
  4. Today, Indian values such as democracy, equality and mutual respect have become a parameter of humanity for the world. 
  5. Due to futuristic policies in education sector, Indian universities getting global recognition. 
  6. Foreign companies are planning to invest in big companies like Microsoft, Goolge etc which is a sign of development in the country.
  7. Indian teachers have found a distinguished identity in the world. I have met several global leaders, who have shared anecdotes about their Indian teachers with me. This soft power of India can become the success story of the youth.
  8. PM Modi cites rise in the number of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS in recent years, describes them as building blocks of new India
  9. The third decade of the 20th century gave a new speed to the freedom movement and the third decade of this 21st century will give a new speed to the development journey of the country. There has been a rapid increase in the number of IIT, IIM, NIT, and AIIMS colleges in the last few years. These institutes are becoming the building blocks of New India.
  10. Now, the number of start-ups are increasing in India. Prior to 2014-2015, it was only 100. 
  11. AI and VR is not science fiction, it is a part of our life, From Driving to Surgery, everything is possible through Artificial Intelligence. Now, robotics is a new normal. Students have to learn about it.

