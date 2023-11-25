Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: What is age limit criteria and what to do if your child exceeds it?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 Age limitations

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: The registration process for admission in nursery schools of Delhi has started from 23 November 2023. Any parent who wants to get their child admitted to Nursery, KG, or Class 1 can download the application form from edudel.nic.in or via the respective school's official website.

The Directorate of Education, Private School Branch shared various guidelines including age, and distance from home to school for admission in its nursery school admission process. Parents who are applying for admission to Delhi schools are advised to read the guidelines of each school carefully. However, similar rules regarding age have been made in all schools. The candidature of the student can be cancelled due to age issues.

What is the age limit for admission in Delhi?

While applying for Delhi Nursery Admission in 2024, it is important for parents to check the age limit criteria. The school board has set minimum and maximum age limits for students from nursery to class 1. The cut-off date for determining a student's age is March 31st, and admission will be granted based on their age. It is important for parents to be aware of these age limits to ensure a smooth admission process for their child.

1- For admission in nursery classes in Delhi schools, the age of the child should be a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of less than 4 years.

2- The minimum age for taking admission in KG class has been fixed at 4 years and a maximum of less than 5 years

3- For admission in Class 1, the age of the child must be at least 5 years. Those above 6 years of age will not be given admission.

Check Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25 Important Dates

Parents Engagement required

Parents who are seeking admission for their children to nursery schools in Delhi may encounter issues with the age criteria. In many cases, children miss the age limit by just a few days, which results in their admission being cancelled. However, if your child is facing such a situation, you can talk to the head of the school. Some school authorities allow flexibility of 30 days within the maximum and minimum age limit. So, you can request admission based on this relaxation if your child’s age is within the permissible limit.

ALSO READ | Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 opens to overwhelming response – Key eligibility criteria, application guidelines

ALSO READ | Registering for Delhi Nursery Admission 2024? Keep THESE important points in mind