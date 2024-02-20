Board Exam 2024: CBSE issues guidelines for Class 10 Hindi-A, Hindi-B papers | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

CBSE Board Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notification for the Class 10 Hindi-A and Hindi-B examinations to be held tomorrow, February 21, 2024. The notification, issued for the Centre Superintendents, has been released to make sure that no discrepancy takes place in the two exams.

Here are guidelines needs to be followed by the Centre Superintendents on the exam day:

Seating arrangements shall be done as per the subject offered by the students. Hindi-A students be allotted seats together and likewise, Hindi-B students be allotted seats together. Students offered Hindi-A should be given a question paper of Hindi-A and students offered Hindi-B should be given a question paper of Hindi-B. No mistake should be done in the distribution of question papers. After the exam is over, answer sheets will also be packed separately of Hindi-A and Hindi-B. Subject mentioned in the CBSE Class 10 admit card of the students are final and they should only be allowed to appear in the same subject as mentioned in the admit card. Subject cannot be changed by the examination centre.

CBSE Board Exams 2024

CBSE Class 10 Exams 2024 began on February 15 along with CBSE Class 12 Exams 2024. It should be noted that class 10th board exams will end on March 13 while the class 12 board exams will conclude on April 2.

The exams are being conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm barring some subjects that will be held till 12.30 pm. CBSE has advised students to reach the exam centre at least 45 minutes before the exam.

