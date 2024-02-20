Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. UP Class 10, 12 Exams 2024 to be conducted from February 22, More than 25 lakh students to appear

UP Class 10, 12 Exams 2024 to be conducted from February 22, More than 25 lakh students to appear

UP Board will conduct the exams for class 10th, and 12th from February 22. According to official information, this year, over 25 lakh students will appear in the high school and intermediate school board exams. Check time table and other details here.

Reported By : Imran Laeek Edited By : Nidhi Mittal
Prayagraj
Updated on: February 20, 2024 16:33 IST
UP Board 2024 Class 10th and 12th exam dates
Image Source : FILE UP Board 2024 Class 10th and 12th exams from Feb 22.

UP Board 2024: Uttar Pradesh Board of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams. As per the official information, the exams will be conducted from February 22 to March 9 on all working days. The Exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the second shift exam from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

As per the information shared by the UP Board Secretary Dibya Kant Shukla, UP Board examinations will be held at 8,265 centres in the state of which, 566 are government schools, 3,479 are financed schools and 4,220 non-financed schools have been made centres for the examination. This year, a total of 55 lakh 25 thousand 308 candidates will appear in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board.

Out of the total, 29 lakh 47 thousand 311 students including 15,71,184 boys and 13,76,127 girls will appear in the high school examination and about 25 lakh 77 thousand 997 students including 14, 28,323 boys and 11,49,674 girls will appear in the intermediate examination.

UP Board 2024 Class 10 Date Sheet

Exam Date Morning Shift (8:30 am to 11:45 pm) Evening Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)
February 22  Hindi Science
February 23 Pali, Arabic, Farsi Music
February 27  Mathematics Automobiles
February 28 Sanskrit Music
February 29 Science Agriculture
March 1  Manav Vighyan NCC
March 2 Health Care, Retail Trading Mobile Repair
March 4  English Security
March 5 Home Science Computer
March 6 Drawing IT
March 7 Social Sciences Tailoring
March 9 Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Electrician

UP Board 2024 Class 12th Date Sheet

Exam Date Morning Shift (8:30 am to 11:45 pm) Evening Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)
February 22 Military science Hindi, General Hindi
February 23 Civics General core subjects, Agronomy (First and sixth question paper)
February 27 Vocational subjects (first question paper) Business Studies, Home Science
February 28 Economics Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala
February 29 Pali, Arabic, Farsi  Biology, Maths
March 1 Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Anthropology
March 2 Music Vocal, Music Instrumental, Dance English
March 4 Computer, Agriculture Boatany-II Paper (For Agriculture Part -1), Agriculture Economics VII Paper (For Agriculture Part -2) Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic, Physics
March 5 Vocational subjects (Second question Paper) Geography, Agriculture Physics and Climate Science (part -1), Agricultural Zoology VII (For Agriculture part – 2)
March 6 Vocational subjects (Third question Paper) History, Agriculture paper – IV, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science paper IX (For agriculture part 2)
March 7 Vocational subjects (Third question paper) Chemistry, Sociology
March 9 Vocational subjects (Fourth question paper) Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related High-schools News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement