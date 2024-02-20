UP Class 10, 12 Exams 2024 to be conducted from February 22, More than 25 lakh students to appear

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board 2024 Class 10th and 12th exams from Feb 22.

UP Board 2024: Uttar Pradesh Board of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams. As per the official information, the exams will be conducted from February 22 to March 9 on all working days. The Exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the second shift exam from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

As per the information shared by the UP Board Secretary Dibya Kant Shukla, UP Board examinations will be held at 8,265 centres in the state of which, 566 are government schools, 3,479 are financed schools and 4,220 non-financed schools have been made centres for the examination. This year, a total of 55 lakh 25 thousand 308 candidates will appear in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board.

Out of the total, 29 lakh 47 thousand 311 students including 15,71,184 boys and 13,76,127 girls will appear in the high school examination and about 25 lakh 77 thousand 997 students including 14, 28,323 boys and 11,49,674 girls will appear in the intermediate examination.

UP Board 2024 Class 10 Date Sheet

Exam Date Morning Shift (8:30 am to 11:45 pm) Evening Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm) February 22 Hindi Science February 23 Pali, Arabic, Farsi Music February 27 Mathematics Automobiles February 28 Sanskrit Music February 29 Science Agriculture March 1 Manav Vighyan NCC March 2 Health Care, Retail Trading Mobile Repair March 4 English Security March 5 Home Science Computer March 6 Drawing IT March 7 Social Sciences Tailoring March 9 Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Electrician

UP Board 2024 Class 12th Date Sheet