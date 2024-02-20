UP Class 10, 12 Exams 2024 to be conducted from February 22, More than 25 lakh students to appear

UP Board 2024: Uttar Pradesh Board of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams. As per the official information, the exams will be conducted from February 22 to March 9 on all working days. The Exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the second shift exam from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
As per the information shared by the UP Board Secretary Dibya Kant Shukla, UP Board examinations will be held at 8,265 centres in the state of which, 566 are government schools, 3,479 are financed schools and 4,220 non-financed schools have been made centres for the examination. This year, a total of 55 lakh 25 thousand 308 candidates will appear in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board.
Out of the total, 29 lakh 47 thousand 311 students including 15,71,184 boys and 13,76,127 girls will appear in the high school examination and about 25 lakh 77 thousand 997 students including 14, 28,323 boys and 11,49,674 girls will appear in the intermediate examination.
UP Board 2024 Class 10 Date Sheet
|Exam Date
|Morning Shift (8:30 am to 11:45 pm)
|Evening Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)
|February 22
|Hindi
|Science
|February 23
|Pali, Arabic, Farsi
|Music
|February 27
|Mathematics
|Automobiles
|February 28
|Sanskrit
|Music
|February 29
|Science
|Agriculture
|March 1
|Manav Vighyan
|NCC
|March 2
|Health Care, Retail Trading
|Mobile Repair
|March 4
|English
|Security
|March 5
|Home Science
|Computer
|March 6
|Drawing
|IT
|March 7
|Social Sciences
|Tailoring
|March 9
|Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|Electrician
UP Board 2024 Class 12th Date Sheet
|Exam Date
|Morning Shift (8:30 am to 11:45 pm)
|Evening Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)
|February 22
|Military science
|Hindi, General Hindi
|February 23
|Civics
|General core subjects, Agronomy (First and sixth question paper)
|February 27
|Vocational subjects (first question paper)
|Business Studies, Home Science
|February 28
|Economics
|Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala
|February 29
|Pali, Arabic, Farsi
|Biology, Maths
|March 1
|Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|Anthropology
|March 2
|Music Vocal, Music Instrumental, Dance
|English
|March 4
|Computer, Agriculture Boatany-II Paper (For Agriculture Part -1), Agriculture Economics VII Paper (For Agriculture Part -2)
|Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic, Physics
|March 5
|Vocational subjects (Second question Paper)
|Geography, Agriculture Physics and Climate Science (part -1), Agricultural Zoology VII (For Agriculture part – 2)
|March 6
|Vocational subjects (Third question Paper)
|History, Agriculture paper – IV, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science paper IX (For agriculture part 2)
|March 7
|Vocational subjects (Third question paper)
|Chemistry, Sociology
|March 9
|Vocational subjects (Fourth question paper)
|Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry.