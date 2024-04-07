Bihar Board releases Class 12, 10 compartment exam date sheet | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bihar School Examination Board: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the timetable for the class 10 (Matriculation) and class 12 (Intermediate) special and compartmental examinations for the year 2024. Students who will appear in these examinations can check the datesheets on the official website of the board, i.e., biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and its official social media pages.

When will Class 10 exam start?

According to the information, the board will begin the Class 10 compartment exam 2024 on May 4 and will conclude the same on May 11.

On May 4, the first language examination will be conducted in the first shift, followed by the second Indian language examination in the second shift. On May 9, the science exam will take place in the first shift, and the social science exam will follow in the second shift. May 10 will see the math examination in the first shift, with the English examination following in the second shift. Finally, on May 11, the optional subject examination will be held in the first shift, while the vocational optional subject examination will be conducted in the second shift.

Class 12 compartment exam will begin from this day

Meanwhile, for Class 12 the exams will begin on April 29 and will conclude on May 11, 2024. The Intermediate compartmental exam will take place on April 29, 30, May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11. Examinations for all three streams will be conducted during this period. The practical exam will be held in two shifts on May 15 and 16.

Candidates are required to reach the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. An additional 15 minutes will be provided to read the paper. For the first shift, entry to the examination center will be permitted until 9 am only, while for the second shift, entry will be allowed until 1.30 pm.

Compartment exam datesheet for Class 10

Compartment Exam Datesheet for Class 12

BSEB result 2024

The results of the Bihar Board matriculation examination were declared on March 31. A total of 1,291,684 students appeared for the Bihar Class 12 board exams, out of which 11,26,439 passed the exam. As per the results, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 87.21 per cent. The class 12th board exams were conducted on February 12 wherein around 13 lakh students appeared in the exam.

