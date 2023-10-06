AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 registration from October 12, check complete schedule

AYUSH Counselling 2023: Ayush Admission Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will commence the registrations for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 third round counselling process from October 12. Candidates willing to appear for the AYUSH NEET UG round 3 counselling process can fill in the application form online through the website, aaccc.gov.in till October 15.
Candidates can fill their choices in the order of preference between October 13 and October 15 (till 11:55 PM). While the final choice locking window will be available from 2 PM to 11:55 PM on October 15, 2023. AACCC will conduct the seat allotment process from October 16 to 17, 2023. The round 1 allotment result will be declared on October 18, 2023.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Dates
- Registration and Payment: October 12 to October 15, 2023
- Choice Filling: October 13 and October 15 (till 11:55 PM)
- Choice Locking: October 15 (2 PM to 11:55 PM)
- Processing of Seat Allotment: October 16 and October 17, 2023
- AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Result: October 18, 2023
- Reporting at allotted Institute: October 19 to October 26, 2023
AACCC is conducting the AYUSH NEET UG counselling process for admission to 15 percent all India quota (AIQ) seats of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS offered by various government and government aided colleges, central universities, national institutes, deemed universities and Banaras Hindu University’s institutional quota seats of ayurveda, siddha, unani and homeopathy.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to Apply
- Go to the official website of AACCC counselling at aaccc.gov.in
- Click on the UG Counselling tab on the home page and complete registration process
- Enter required details and upload the scanned images of documents in the aforesaid size and format
- Pay the counselling fee and submit the AYUSH UG counselling form
- Download the confirmation page and print a copy for further reference.