West Bengal JECA admit card 2021 released, check exam dates

JECA exam will be held on August 28. Download hall ticket at wbjeeb.in/jeca

New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2021 18:48 IST
JECA exam 2021
JECA exam will be held on August 28 

West Bengal JECA admit card 2021: The admit card of the Joint Entrance Test for admission into Masters of Computer Applications course (JECA) 2021-22 has been released. The JECA admit card will be available to download at the official website- wbjeeb.in/jeca.

JECA exam will be held on August 28. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and second shift from 2 pm to 3 pm. 

WB JECA 2021 admit card: Steps to download 

  1. Visit the official website- wbjeeb.in/jeca 
  2. Click on download link for WB JECA admit card 2021 
  3. A new page will appear on screen 
  4. Enter log-in credentials 
  5. Admit card will appear on screen 
  6. Download WB JECA admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

For details on  JECA exam schedule, paper pattern, please visit the website- wbjeeb.in/jeca

