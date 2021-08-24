West Bengal JECA admit card 2021 released, check exam dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JECA exam will be held on August 28

West Bengal JECA admit card 2021: The admit card of the Joint Entrance Test for admission into Masters of Computer Applications course (JECA) 2021-22 has been released. The JECA admit card will be available to download at the official website- wbjeeb.in/jeca.

JECA exam will be held on August 28. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and second shift from 2 pm to 3 pm.

WB JECA 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.in/jeca Click on download link for WB JECA admit card 2021 A new page will appear on screen Enter log-in credentials Admit card will appear on screen Download WB JECA admit card, take a print out for further reference.

For details on JECA exam schedule, paper pattern, please visit the website- wbjeeb.in/jeca.

