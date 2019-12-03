SSC CHSL: Staff Selection Commission to release notification soon. Direct Link

SSC CHSL: Staff Selection Commission to release notification soon

SSC CHSL 2019: Staff Selection Commission to release notification soon. Direct Link

The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the detailed notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 examination on its official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in. We will also provide you with the direct link to SSC CHSL 2019 notification. The notification will have important dates and details.

SSC CHSL exam is conducted every year for 10+2 candidates or above for the posts of lower divisional clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant and data entry operator for different ministries and departments.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 from a recognised board of education are eligible to apply for SSC CHSL 2019. Candidates up to the age of 27 years can apply for SSC CHSL 2019 while the lower limit is 18 years.

The selection process of SSC CHSL 2019 consists of preliminary computer-based test and a descriptive test. Those who qualify both the rounds of SSC CHSL 2019 exam, are then called for a skill test or typing test.

The Tier I Computer-based test will be conducted in March, somewhere between March 16 and March 27, 2020. The descriptive paper for CHSL will be held in June.