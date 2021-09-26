REET 2021: Mobile internet, SMS services suspended in 12 districts of Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REET 2021: Rajasthan government has decided to suspend mobile internet services and SMS services in some districts of the state.

REET 2021: Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, and other social media by Internet Service Providers will remain suspended in several districts of Rajasthan on Sunday (September 26). The districts include Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, and Jaipur rural.

Ajmer district magistrate released a circular on Friday (September 24) informing about the same. This decision was taken in view of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 that has been scheduled to be held today.

“Internet services, bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband, lease line data) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam,” read the circular.

REET 2021: Exam pattern

The REET exam will be of 2 hours and 30 mins duration. The paper will contain 150 questions of one mark each. REET 2021 exam will be held offline in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

REET 2021: Facilities by government

The Rajasthan government announced free travel facilities to all candidates appearing for REET 2021. State transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that all roadways buses will be available free of cost for the travel of the candidates.

REET 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates are required to score at least 60 per cent in the exam to pass the exam. The exam is being conducted to fill more than 31,000 posts of teacher in the state. REET 2021 is being conducted to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. The REET admit card was released by the Board on September 17, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled for June 20 but was postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

