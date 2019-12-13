Oxford University tops Forbes' list of World’s Best Universities. Check who ranked in top 10

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE University of Oxford

1. University of Oxford: Situated in the United Kingdom, the prestigious Oxford University has the evidence of teaching as early as 1096, making it the oldest university in the English-speaking world and the world's second-oldest university in continuous operation after the University of Bologna.

2. University of Cambridge: The British university dates back to the 13th century and it established its business school in 1990. Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the business school’s central building in 1995. The school also opened three other buildings named the Ark, the Gallery, and the Castle.

3. Stanford University: The private research university in Stanford, CA, near Palo Alto, was founded in 1891. Stanford’s proximity to Silicon Valley gives its student body an entrepreneurial bent; the most popular course of study is computer science, followed by biology and engineering.

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Founded in 1861, the university is a magnet for highly competitive, engaged, brainy students. It has produced numerous scientific advances, from radar to 3D printing to decoding the human genome.

5. California Institute of Technology: This private university in Pasadena, was founded as a preparatory and vocational school in 1891. Better known as Caltech, it’s curriculum has a strong emphasis on engineering, science, and math. It has six academic divisions and 27 majors. Nearly 95% of undergraduate students participate in research.

6. Harvard University: Located in Cambridge and founded in 1636, Harvard University is the oldest higher education institution in the country. Harvard has carried on a gold-standard tradition of quality academics and prestige for nearly four centuries. Its undergraduates can choose from 50 concentrations, take advantage of countless research opportunities, or delve into the books at the largest academic library in the world.

7. Princeton University: Founded in 1746 as the College of New Jersey, Princeton University is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the U.S., one of just nine colleges established before the American Revolution, and one of eight schools in the Ivy League.

8. Yale University: Yale is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the U.S., chartered in 1701. After Harvard, it has the lowest admit rate among the eight schools in the Ivy League.

9. Imperial College London: Imperial College London offers a 12-month MBA program in a global centre for business. One of the highlights of the program is the Global Experience Week where the class travels to another country for an intensive week-long trip exploring a new culture and business in an international context.

10. University of Chicago: The varsity was founded in 1890 by oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller. It has produced 90 Nobel laureates, 50 MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipients, along with numerous Rhodes, Fulbright, and Goldwater Award winners.

