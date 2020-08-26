Image Source : AP/FILE Odisha schools, colleges to remain shut till Durga Puja holidays

Schools and colleges in Odisha will remain closed till Durga Puja holidays, in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister's Office informed on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the government announced that school syllabus up to class 12 will be reduced by 30 per cent for the current academic session.

The decision was taken as schools are closed across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. The announcement was made based on the recommendation of three committees set up for the purpose.

The new syllabus will be available on the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Meanwhile, Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 3,371 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 441.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage