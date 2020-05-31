NIOS class 10, 12 exam date sheet released. Check details

Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2020 15:22 IST
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for class 10, class 12 examinations to be held in July and August 2020.

According to the NIOS date sheet, class 10 (secondary school) exams will commence from July 17, 2020 and will end on August 11, 2020 while class 12 (senior-secondary) exams will commence from July 17 and end on August 13, 2020.

The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the revised exam schedule, postponed earlier due to the nation-wide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus cases.   

Check NIOS class 10, 12 date sheet 

