Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 topper: Himanshu Raj tops Bihar Matric Exams. Check complete toppers' list

Image Source : PTI Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Topper list released

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Matric Result 2020 was declared by the BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) today. Students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams should note that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 has been released on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board Class 10 result was earlier set to be declared last week, however, technical issues had delayed the release of the result, which was finally out today.

Students should note that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 has only be released on the official website. Schools have been advised against putting up the Bihar Matric Result 2020 on their notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Official website crashes

Soon after the release of Bihar Board 10th Result 2020, the official BSEB website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in had crashed. Due to heavy traffic on the site, the homepage showed up an error saying "the site could not be loaded." Students should keep refreshing the page to check the details.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Toppers' list

Himanshu Raj Singh of Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas district has topped the Bihar Board 2020 Matric exams.

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Topper

Bihar Board 10th Result: Who was the topper last year?

In 2019, Sawan Raj Bharti of Jamui's Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya had topped the Bihar Board Class 10 exams with 97.2 per cent marks.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Pass percentage last year

In 2019, the BSEB had declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result on April 6, when the overall pass percentage was recorded at 80.73 percent.

Also Read | Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Matric result 2020 declared. Direct link, steps to check

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage