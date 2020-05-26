Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Matric result 2020 declared. Direct link, steps to check

Image Source : PTI Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Matric result 2020 declared

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 declared: The BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) has declared the Bihar Matric Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams should note that the results have been released on the official website. Earlier, there were reports that the Bihar Matric Result 2020 was held back, however, some reports also claimed that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 was in the final stages of being released.

Candidates should note that the Bihar Board Class 10 exam results have only been released on the official site and not on the notice boards of any schools. Due to the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools have taken all measures to restrict the gathering of students on the premises.

Other than the official website, the Bihar Matric Result 2020 for Class 10 can also be checked by clicking on a direct link.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

1. Visit any one of the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'BSEB 10th Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number or the registration number

4. Your Bihar Matric Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print out of the same for future purpose

How to get Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 result via SMS

Students can receive their Bihar Matric Result 2020 on their mobile phones, through SMS. To receive a text message for Bihar Board Class 10 exam results 2020, students should follow the below mentioned steps.

1. Type BSEB10 Your Roll Number

2. Send the text message to 56263

3. Students will receive a text message of their Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

Websites to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

Students awaiting their Bihar Matric Result 2020 can visit the below-listed websites to check their Bihar Board Class 10 exam results 2020

Direct link to download Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

Alternatively, students can check and download their Bihar Matric Result 2020 for Class 10 by clicking on the below-mentioned link.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Toppers' list

As the Bihar Matric result 2020 has been released, the Bihar Board is also set to release an official list of toppers. Candidates should note that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 topper's list will include the name of the students who have secured the top positions. The Bihar Matric Result 2020 was released on the official websites of the BSEB.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Toppers to get Rs 1,200 per month

According to a report, the Bihar government will provide Rs 1,200 per month to 10 toppers of the Bihar Board 10th Result. The Bihar Matric toppers will receive the amount for 2 years, the report stated.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage