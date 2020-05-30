NBSE Nagaland Result 2020: NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 declared. Direct link

Image Source : PTI NBSE Nagaland Result 2020: NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 declared

NBSE Nagaland Result 2020 declared: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the Nagaland Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 should note that the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and NBSE HSSLC Results 2020 have been released on the official website. The date and time for the release of NBSE Nagaland HSLC Result 2020 for 10th Class students and NBSE HSSLC Result 2020 for 12th Class students were confirmed by Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE).

Students who had appeared for the Nagaland Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 should note that due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Nagaland Board will not be displaying the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 on the notice boards. The decision has been taken to avoid the gathering of students on the campus. Hence, the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 have only been released on the official website of the Nagaland Board.

How to check NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020

1. Visit the official website nbsenagaland.com

2. Click on the link that reads 'HSLC and HSSLC result 2020'

3. Enter the required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your NBSE Nagaland Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future purpose

Other websites to check NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020

Other than the official website of the Nagaland Board, candidates who had appeared for the Nagaland Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 can also check their results on the below-listed websites.

How to receive NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 through message

Other than by visiting the official website of the Nagaland Board, students can check their NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 by receiving a text message on their phone.

For NBSE HSLC Result 2020 -

1. Type NB10 roll number on your phone

2. Send the message to 56070

Alternatively, students may also type RESULT NBSE10 roll number and then send to 56750.

For NBSE HSSLC Results 2020 -

1. Type NB12 roll number

2. Send the text message to 56070

Alternatively, students may also typeRESULT NBSE20 roll number and send to 56750.

NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 on app

Other than by visiting the official websites, the alternative websites, by sending an SMS and by clicking on the direct link, students can also check their Nagaland Board Exam Result 2020 on the app of the board. For this, students must download and install the NBSE app on their mobile phones. Following the download, all candidates should register their roll number and date of birth to see their NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020.

Direct link to check NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020

Students can check their Nagaland Board Exam Result 2020 by clicking on the direct link given below

Direct Link To Check NBSE Nagaland Result 2020

Marksheets for NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020

Since the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 are now out, the marksheets for the same will be available after June 5, 2020. The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has said the necessary documents and certificates for NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and NBSE HSSLC Result 2020 will only be issued to Centre Superintendents. Once the documents are collected, the Centre Superintendents can distribute those among schools, post which the same will be given out to the students.

NBSE Nagaland Exam 2020

More than 22,000 students had appeared for the Nagaland Board Class 10 exams, while more than 15,000 students had appeared for Nagaland Board Class 12 exams this year.

This year, the NBSE Nagaland HSLC Exam 2020 for 10th Class students and NBSE HSSLC Exam 2020 for 12th Class students were conducted from February 14 to 26 and from February 12 to March 4, respectively.

