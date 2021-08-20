ICSI CS Exam 2021: Opt-out window closes today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSI CS Exam 2021 Opt-out window closes today

ICSI CS Exam 2021: The opt-out facility for the Institute of Company Secretaries of India Company Secretaries (CS exam 2021) will be closed on August 20. Those who wish to opt-out can do so on the official website- icsi.edu.

Meanwhile, the students who want to avail the opt-out facility link from August 21 to September 4 have to submit the COVID-19 positive report during the period from July 20 to August 20.

ICSI CS Exam 2021: How to opt-out

Visit the official website- icsi.edu Click on the 'opt-out' facility link A google form will open, enter details like enrollment number, course Submit your form A response copy will be sent to candidate's mail Download the response copy, take a print out for further reference.

CS exam was scheduled between August 10 and 20, CS Foundation programme between August 13 and 14, while Executive and Professional programmes were scheduled from August 10 to August 20.

For details on Company Secretaries (CS June) exam, please visit the official website- icsi.edu.

READ MORE | NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 admit card release date confirmed

ALSO READ | How to prepare for JEE Main session 4?

Latest Education News