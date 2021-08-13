ICSI CS Exam 2021: Important notice released for candidates, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CS June exam is being conducted from August 10 to 20

ICSI CS Exam 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released an important notice for candidates appearing for the Company Secretaries (CS June) exams 2021. As per the notice, the CS exam will be conducted on August 20, as scheduled, and there will be no change in the time table announced earlier.

The CS June exam is being conducted from August 10 to 20. The CS Foundation programme will be held on August 13 and 14, while the Executive and Professional programmes will be conducted from August 10 to August 20. The CS exam is scheduled to be conducted in both the shifts- morning and afternoon. The professional and executive programmes will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

Candidates who want to avail the opt-out facility can do so on the official website- icsi.edu. The opt-out facility is available for candidates from August 1 to 20, while students who want to avail the opt-out facility link from August 21 to September 4 have to submit the COVID-19 positive report during the period from July 20 to August 20.

The detailed exam schedule is available on the website- icsi.edu.

READ MORE | Will Covid-19 permanently change exam trends for CBSE, other boards in 2022?

ALSO READ | 374 districts in India 'educationally backward': Education Ministry

Latest Education News