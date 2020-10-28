CAT 2020 Admit Card released. Direct link to download

Image Source : FILE CAT Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

CAT Admit Card 2020: The admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 examination has been released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore today (October 28). Candidates can download their CAT 2020 admit card through the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

A total of 2.27 lakh candidates registered to appear in the CAT exam this year. The exam will be held on November 29 in various test centres spread across around 156 test cities.

CAT Admit Card 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

2. Click on the link ‘download CAT 2020 admit card’

3. Enter user id and password

4: Your CAT admit card will appear on the screen

5: Download it and take a print out for future reference

CAT Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

Click here to download CAT Admit Card 2020

