BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th dummy admit card released; check details

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the second dummy admit cards for Bihar board 10th and 12th board exams 2020. Schools can check the admit cards from the official Bihar board websites. Bihar Board 10th class admit card can be downloaded from bihar board.online while the 12th class admit card is available on bsebinteredu.in.

How to download BSEB 10th and 12th Dummy Admit Cards

Class 10th Dummy admit card

Step 1 : Go to the official BSEB portal

: Go to the official BSEB portal Step 2 : Enter the School Code, Registration Number and the Date of Birth.

: Enter the School Code, Registration Number and the Date of Birth. Step 3 : Click on Search

: Click on Search Step 4:The dummy admit card will be shown on your screen.

Class 12th Dummy admit card

Step 1 : Go to the official BSEB portal

: Go to the official BSEB portal Step 2: Enter the School Code, Registration Number and Date of Birth

Enter the School Code, Registration Number and Date of Birth Step 3: Click on 'Dummy Admit Card'

Click on 'Dummy Admit Card' Step 4: The dummy admit card will be shown on your screen.

The admit cards would be available online from November 14, 2019 to November 20, 2019.

The service has been made available for the schools and not for the students. Schools are required to check and tally the admit cards with the applications sent to the board in regards. Students, however, should confirm with their respective schools to ensure that their admit cards have been updated and uploaded by the website.