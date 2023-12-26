XAT 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at xatonline.in, exam on January 7

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV XAT 2024 admit card out

XAT 2024 admit card: Xavier School of Management will release the admit cards for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2024) tomorrow, December 27. Candidates who took the XAT 2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website, xatonline.in, once out.

The institute will conduct the entrance exam on January 7 from 2 pm to 5.30 pm in more than 90 cities for admission to MBA and PGDM courses. Candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

How to download XAT 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, xatonline.in

Navigating to the notification link that reads, 'XAT 2024 admit card'

It will take you to the window where you log in

Put in your credentials such as registration ID and password

XAT 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save XAT 2024 admit card for future reference

XAT 2024 admit card: Exam Pattern

Candidates should note that the entrance exam will have two parts - part one and part two. Part one will have three sections. The sections are verbal ability, logical reasoning, decision-making, quantitative aptitude, and data interpretation. On the other side, part two will have two sections. It will include general knowledge and analytical essay writing. Each section will typically contain 20 to 30 questions. The total of the questions will not exceed 100.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is XAT 2024 admit card released?

Answer. No, XAT 2024 admit card is yet not released.

2. When will XAT 2024 admit card be released?

Answer. As per the official notification, the XAT 2024 admit card is scheduled to be released on December 27.

3. When will XAT 2024 exam be conducted?

Answer. XAT 2024 exam will be conducted on January 7 at various exam centres.

4. What else a candidate would need at the time of exam?

Answer. Candidates appearing in the XAT 2023 must bring an original, valid photo ID on the examination day. The list of valid photo ID proofs is mentioned below.