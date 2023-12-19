XAT 2024 Admit Card to release on THIS date - Check exam date, pattern and instructions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV XAT 2024 Admit Card soon

XAT 2024 admit card: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has revised the hall ticket release date for XAT 2024. As per the information released by the institute, the admit cards will be released on December 27. Earlier, the admit card release date was scheduled for December 20. All those who have successfully registered for the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2024 can download their results from the official website, xatonline.in, once released.

As per the schedule, the XAT 2024 will be conducted on January 7, 2024, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates are advised to monitor the official website frequently for the most recent information. Candidates can also refer to the below-mentioned step-by-step guide to download their hall tickets online.

XAT 2024 hall ticket: How to download?

Visit the official website, xatonline.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'XAT 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other details

The admit card for XAT 2024 will show up on the screen

Download XAT 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

XAT 2024 admit card direct download link - to be activated soon

XAT 2024 exam scheme

As per the official XAT 2024 pattern, the exam will be conducted in three parts with sectional time limits. The first part of the exam will comprise Decision-making, Verbal and Logical Ability, Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation whereas the second part will be a five-minute mock keyboard testing and the third part will have General Knowledge along with a short essay topic. Each section will have around 22 to 27 questions in MCQ format, having five options to choose the right answer. The exam will last for three hours and thirty minutes.

Candidates should note that there will be negative marking also. 0.25 marks for an incorrect answer will be deducted while the candidate will be awarded one mark for each correct answer. There will be 0.10 marks for more than 8 consecutive un-attempted questions. Negative marks won't be applied to the GK portion.

XAT 2024 Exam Timings

This year, the exam authority has changed the exam timings from the morning session to the afternoon session. The test will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:30 pm instead of 9:30 am to 12:40 pm.

