NTA releases CUET PG 2024 final answer keys on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, results soon

CUET PG 2024 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download their answer keys through the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The provisional answer keys were earlier released in the first week of April.

How to download CUET PG 2024 final answer keys?

Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'final answer keys for CUET PG 2024'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the correct option ID and question ID

Download CUET PG 2024 final answer keys and save it for future reference

What's next?

The testing agency will now announce the CUET PG 2024 results based on the final answer key. Candidates can evaluate their marks using the final answer key. No grievance concerning answer keys after the declaration of the result will be entertained. The date and time of the declaration of CUET PG 2024 results will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

CUET PG 2024 was conducted from March 11 to 28 through computer-based tests in three shifts - the first shift was held from 9 am to 10:45 am, the second shift from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm. More than 4.6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

As per the information shared by NTA, this year, the entrance exam was conducted for about 4,62,603 unique registered candidates. A total of 7,68,414 candidates applied for the Common University entrance test - postgraduate (CUET PG 2024), of which, as many as 5,77,400 appeared for the entrance examination.