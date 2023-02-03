Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY New research programme launched as part of UK-India University collaboration

UK-India University Collaboration: A programme has been launched under the collaboration of two universities of India and the UK respectively for joint research projects. The project will cover various fields including combustion, manufacturing, design and energy. The programme launched by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Brunel University London is worth £100,000 (Rs one crore).

Aim to build a long-term research

The Brunel–IISc International Collaboration Programme, announced on Wednesday during a visit by Brunel's Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Andrew Jones to IISc's campus here, is in support of the universities' aim to build a long-term research and educational collaboration, a joint statement said.

Programme launched

Professor Jones and other senior administrators from Brunel visited IISc and interacted with faculty members, and a signed certificate was exchanged between the two institutions to mark the programme's launch. The funding will support a number of short, exploratory joint 'seed' research projects running until the end of July 2023, with the expectation of later progression to larger, externally funded collaborative research, it said.

Professor Jones said, "Over the past couple of years, academics from our universities have been working to develop an understanding of our joint research capabilities in combustion, manufacturing, design and energy, each of which are areas of internationally excellent research for Brunel and for IISc.

ALSO READ | UGC extends deadline for feedback on foreign university campuses in India till Feb 20

ALSO READ | Visitors to ancient Nalanda university site may soon experience lost grandeur