Friday, July 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. NEET UG counselling 2023 dates OUT at mcc.nic.in; registration begins on July 20

NEET UG counselling 2023 dates OUT at mcc.nic.in; registration begins on July 20

NEET aspirants can check the complete schedule available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2023 16:11 IST
NEET UG counselling 2023, NEET UG counselling 2023 dates
Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule released

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on July 14. According to the official schedule, the NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling registration will begin on July 20 and will conclude on July 25 (12 Noon). NEET aspirants can check the complete schedule available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling and locking will be available between July 22 and July 26, 2023 (11:55 PM). The processing of seat allotment for round 1 will be conducted from July 27 to July 28, while the seat allotment result will be declared on July 29, 2023. Candidates who will be satisfied with the allotment result will have to report at the allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Date

Event

Dates

NEET UG Round 1 registration, fee payment

July 20 to July 25 (upto 12 noon)

Choice filling, Locking

July 22 to July 26 (upto 11:50 PM)

Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM of July 26

Processing of seat allotment

July 27 to July 28

NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result

July 29

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal

July 30

Reporting to the allotted institute

July 31 to August 4

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News