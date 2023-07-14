NEET UG counselling 2023 dates OUT at mcc.nic.in; registration begins on July 20

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule released

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on July 14. According to the official schedule, the NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling registration will begin on July 20 and will conclude on July 25 (12 Noon). NEET aspirants can check the complete schedule available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling and locking will be available between July 22 and July 26, 2023 (11:55 PM). The processing of seat allotment for round 1 will be conducted from July 27 to July 28, while the seat allotment result will be declared on July 29, 2023. Candidates who will be satisfied with the allotment result will have to report at the allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Date