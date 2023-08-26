NCET Result 2023: NTA declares scores of National Common Entrance Test at ncet.samarth.ac.in; link here

Follow us on Image Source : NCET NTA NCET Result 2023 download link available at ncet.samarth.ac.in

NCET Result 2023, NTA NCET Result 2023: NTA NCET result 2023 download link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released teh result of National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the 04-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Candidates who appeared in the NCET 2023 can download their result from the official website of NCET, ncet.smarth.ac.in.

The testing agency had conducted the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) on 09 August from 02:oo to 05:00 P.M. for 16004 candidates in 127 Cities and 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the Academic Session 2023-24. A total of 42 Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges participated in NCET 2023. The exam was conducted in multiple languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

According to the official data, a total of 16004 candidates registered for the test out of which 10136 candidates appeared for the exam. The testing agency has already uploaded provisional answer keys. The candidates were allowed to raise objections from 14 August to 16 August 2023 along with the Provisional Answer Key, Question Paper, and Recorded responses.

The result was prepared based on the Final Answer Keys and the same is being declared today i.e. 25 August 2023, the official notice reads.

NCET Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of NCET, ncet.samarth.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NCET Result 2023' under the candidate's activity Enter your application number, password, captcha and click on the login NCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download NCET Result 2023 and save it for future reference

NCET Result 2023 direct download link

The scores/result of NCET 2023 may be utilized by other organizations as per their eligibility criteria/norms/applicable regulations/guidelines/rules. Candidates can directly check their scores by clicking on the above link.