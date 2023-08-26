JNU PG 2023 admission second list out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : JNU JNU PG 2023 admission second list out on jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG 2023 admission second list, JNU PG 2023 admission, JNU 2nd merit list: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the second merit list for admission to various post graduation courses. Candidates can download the second merit list from the official website of JNU, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, jnu.ac.in.

All those who have been selected in the JNU second merit list are required to complete the enrollment registration, and slot booking, and pay the admission fee by August 28. Candidates are required to appear for the physical verification for admission/registration round on September 1. This option is available for the candidates who submitted their applications for admission to MA programme in foreign languages and were chosen in the first round.

Those who opted for other programmes can appear for the verification process on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

JNU PG 2023 admission second list: How to download?

Visit the official website of JNU, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, jnu.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'MTECH/MPH/PGD/MA/MSC/MCA' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter application number, password, captcha, text, and click on login JNU PG 2023 admission second list will appear on the screen Download and save JNU PG 2023 admission second list for future reference

JNU PG 2023 admission second list for MTECH/MPH/PGD

JNU PG 2023 admission second list for MA/MSC/MCA

Candidates should note that the facility for downloading MTECH/MPH/PGD/MA/MSC/MCA second merit list will be available August 28. Candidates can directly access the second list by clicking on the above link.