National Engineers Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on September 15 in India?

National Engineers Day 2023 is celebrated on September 15 every year. Check history, significance, theme and other details here.

National Engineers Day in India is celebrated on September 15th to commemorate the birthday of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, an eminent Indian engineer, scholar, and statesman. He was born on September 15, 1861, and his contributions to engineering, particularly in the field of water resource management and industrialization, are widely recognized.

Sir Visvesvaraya's work and dedication to the field of engineering played a crucial role in India's industrial and infrastructural development. Celebrating National Engineers Day on his birthday is a way to honor his legacy and acknowledge the importance of engineering in India's progress. It serves as a reminder of the valuable contributions engineers make to society. In this article, we will delve the history, significance, and reason why Engineer's Day is celebrated on September 15.

National Engineers Day 2023: History and Significance

The government declared September 15 as Engineer's Day in 1968. The day is celebrated across india to honour Sir Visvesvaraya's legacy and to recognized his contribution of all engineers to society. It is a day to celebrate the creativity of engineers and recogzise their work. By celebrating National Engineers Day 2023, we can show our appreciation for the engineers who made our lives better.

National Engineers Day 2023: Theme

This year, the theme for National Engineers Day 2023 is 'Engineering for a sustainable future'. While, it was Engineering for a health planet - celebrating the UNESCO engineering report in 2022 and 2021. In 2020, the National Engineers Day theme was Engineers for a self reliant India.

National Engineers Day 2023: Quotes

“Science is discovering the essential truths about what exists in the Universe, engineering is about creating things that never existed.” – Elon Musk

“Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing.” – Henry Petroski

“At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession.” – Queen Elizabeth II

“Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering.” – Bill Gates

“Architecture begins where engineering ends.” – Walter Gropius