MHT CET Counselling 2023: Registrations for BE, BTech courses ends tomorrow

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2023 17:59 IST
MHT CET Counselling 2023, MHT CET Counselling 2023 registration
Image Source : PIXABAY MHT CET Counselling 2023: Registrations for engineering courses ends tomorrow

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conclude the registrations for Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) counselling 2023 for engineering aspirants tomorrow, July 3. Candidates who wish to appear for MHT CET counselling 2023 for BE, BTech and Integrated MTech programmes can register online through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

General category candidates of Maharashtra, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, union territory of Ladakh migrant candidates, and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) will have to pay Rs 800 as a registration fee for MHT CET counselling. Whereas, reserved category candidates belonging to Maharashtra state will have to pay Rs 600 as registration fee.

As per the MHT CET counselling schedule, the document verification and confirmation of applications will also conclude tomorrow. If any error is found in the applications, the details of the errors will be notified to candidates by reverting back their application and they will have to edit the reverted application form and resubmit it for e-scrutiny by July 4, 2023.

